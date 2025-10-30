Launching today
Turn natural language into production-ready database schemas with visual ER diagrams. Unlike ChatGPT, Structa lets you edit with clicks, catches errors with validation warnings, and exports to SQL, Prisma, and TypeScript. Built in 3 weeks. Free to try.
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 I'm Isak, and I built Structa in 3 weeks because database design is way harder than it should be. THE PROBLEM: Two weeks ago, I was designing a database for a SaaS idea. Spent 3 hours dragging boxes around in MySQL Workbench. Tried ChatGPT, but copy-pasting SQL into a visualizer felt clunky. There had to be a better way. THE SOLUTION: Structa combines the best of both worlds: - Describe your database in plain English - AI generates the schema with visual ER diagrams - Click to edit tables and relationships (no re-prompting) - Validation warnings catch missing indexes and primary keys - AI-powered quick fixes - Export to SQL, Prisma, TypeScript, and migrations WHY IT'S DIFFERENT FROM CHATGPT: ChatGPT gives you text. Structa gives you an interactive, visual database designer. You can see relationships, catch errors, iterate quickly, and export to any format you need. THE JOURNEY: I posted an early demo on Reddit 2 days ago and got absolutely torn apart (the video was slow, the value prop was unclear). So I spent 24 hours rebuilding everything: ✅ New demo video ✅ Validation warnings ✅ AI-powered error fixes ✅ Manual relationship editing ✅ Version control Feedback made it 10x better. THE TECH: - Next.js 14 + TypeScript - Supabase for auth/database - Built from scratch in 3 weeks WHAT'S NEXT: This is v1. Planning to add: - Import existing schemas - Team collaboration - API access What should I prioritize? PRICING: - Free: 5 generations/day - Pro: $19/mo - Lifetime: $299 (first 100 only) Try it free (no signup required): trystructa.com Would love your feedback! What features are missing? Thanks for checking it out 🙏
Sanskar Yadav

Congrats on the launch today wishing you success and growth

Isak
Maker

@sanskarix Thanks a lot 🙏! Been working on this for weeks and finally pulled the trigger today. Super excited to see how people use it.

