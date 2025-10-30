Launching today
Structa
Design databases with AI, edit with clicks
Turn natural language into production-ready database schemas with visual ER diagrams. Unlike ChatGPT, Structa lets you edit with clicks, catches errors with validation warnings, and exports to SQL, Prisma, and TypeScript. Built in 3 weeks. Free to try.
Structa
Congrats on the launch today wishing you success and growth
Structa
@sanskarix Thanks a lot 🙏! Been working on this for weeks and finally pulled the trigger today. Super excited to see how people use it.