StatStream.ai
Launching today
Monitor, Manage & Maintain
31 followers
StatStream.ai is a smart Maintenance & Asset Management app built for manufacturers and facilities. Schedule tasks, track breakdowns, manage assets, and boost uptime — all from one intuitive platform. Simple setup. Powerful insights.
👋 Hey Product Hunt!
We’re thrilled to launch StatStream.ai — a powerful yet simple platform for maintenance and asset management, designed specifically for manufacturing plants and facilities.
We built StatStream because we saw how often teams rely on spreadsheets, WhatsApp groups, or outdated CMMS tools that either overwhelm or underdeliver.
With StatStream, you can:
🔧 Schedule preventive maintenance
🏭 Track breakdowns & downtime
📋 Create asset checklists
📈 Monitor team performance
📊 Get insights to reduce unexpected failures
✅ And more — all in a clean, intuitive interface!
Our goal is to help teams stay on top of equipment health, reduce downtime, and take the chaos out of maintenance — no IT team required.
We’d love your feedback, questions, or thoughts. Thanks for checking us out — and if you’ve ever managed a facility or worked in ops, this is built with you in mind. 🙌