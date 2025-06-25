Stash

Stash provides all the context behind every ticket and question for developers and AI agents, so you can focus on building, not searching.
Stash MCP Server

Make AI IDEs even smarter with your team’s knowledge
Stash MCP Server lets AI agents like Cursor, Claude, and Copilot access your team’s real context (code, docs, issues) so they can resolve tickets without endless prompting. Just say "solve my assigned issue with the ID of …" - that’s it.
Launch tags:
Software EngineeringDeveloper ToolsArtificial Intelligence
Nihat Ozdemir
We built Stash MCP Server to make AI agents like Cursor, Claude, and Copilot actually useful inside real dev workflows. Instead of crafting endless prompts, your agents get direct access to your team’s code, docs, and issues. That means you can just say: ➡️ “Solve my assigned issue with the ID of …” …and the AI already has the context it needs. We’ve been working closely with dev teams who spend hours searching context across Jira, GitHub, and Confluence. Stash cuts that hours down to seconds. We’d love your feedback - how do you see yourself (or your team) using AI agents with real context? Thanks for checking us out 🚀
Other MCP servers I’ve seen are pretty limited. What makes the Stash integration different?

Ayberk Yasa
@hovo_ghevondyan1 Most MCP Servers are like a CRUD operations toolkit. Fetch a Jira ticket, a document, or a file, etc. Stash MCP is powered by Stash itself, and Stash proactively finds every piece of related documents, past similar issues, and related code files for each ticket assigned to developers. That means when you pull context into an AI tool, you’re not just seeing raw data, you’re getting issue-aware, repo-aware, and doc-aware information that will be helpful for LLM to solve the "real-world" GitHub/Jira issues. You should definitely watch the demo video and read the output of the LLM. Firstly, it was wrong about the implementation way. Then, it realized that and fixed the implementation based on "the context" provided by Stash MCP.