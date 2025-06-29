StartAMA
Launching today
Host your AMA session & build your audience
21 followers
StartAMA - The easiest way to host Ask Me Anything sessions. Connect with your audience, answer questions in real-time, and build meaningful conversations.
21 followers
StartAMA - The easiest way to host Ask Me Anything sessions. Connect with your audience, answer questions in real-time, and build meaningful conversations.
Typedd
This seems like a smart way to manage Q&A without all the chaos of social media or email threads. The idea of collecting questions and building an organized archive is really helpful.
Are there any plans to integrate with email marketing tools so we can easily follow up with the audience later?
Typedd
@shahriardgm Currently we do send responses to the person via email too. Regarding integration with email marketing tools. That will be on the roadmap. I wonder which platform you would want to have integration?