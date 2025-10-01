Launching today
Tariffs got you down? Now everyone can become SSENSELESS with a photo.
gabriel
Maker
📌

hola product hunt! founder of daisy here (again), the tiny generative media studio bringing your biggest dreams to life.

today, we give you SSENSELESS, another simple photo app that lets you try on anyone.

why we built it:
- one of our favorite e-com sites is in trouble, uh oh
- i've always wanted to be a model, but never had the looks for it
- we love a meme generator

how it works:
1. upload an image
2. ???
3. become SSENSELESS

how we're different:
1. no annoying prompts
2. no back and forth with Chat
3. AI that's actually fun

want more? here's 3 months of daisy Pro ($120+ in credits), on us 👉 DSYPRO3PH

about daisy:
when there's nothing left to do, humans will tell stories. we believe the future of AI is the story about you.

we build tools for visionaries. see the future first at daisy.so

