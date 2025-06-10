Spydr
Launching today
Github for LLM Context for fine-grained context management
The internet wasn't designed for an AI-first world. Information is scattered, and your context rests in siloed apps with no way to carry it over. With Spydr Memory MCP, we bring the first multimodal, interoperable context engine for any AI client.
