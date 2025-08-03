Launching today
Minimalist freewriting app
Minimalist freewriting app
Spill is a minimalist freewriting app to spill your thoughts out in a distraction-free space. Once you're done, you get to reflect deeply on your thoughts with our voice mode. Start writing better today.
I downloaded it. Will there be a possibility to format things? (like bold, italics etc.)?
+ if users could create an account related to Gmail to not lose their writings, it would be cool (just in case that the notebook will be stolne or so) :)
@busmark_w_nika Thanks Nika for the feedback! Reason we didn't add heavy formatting options was because we think freewriting should be natural and minimalistic. All the text editing options on other editors can overwhelm you with options when you sit down to write. This is why you'll also see there's no grammar/spell-checks either. This is intentional.
We're still debating on the account creation part. People generally are hesitant to send a few of their journal entries over the wire and prefer to keep it local. But I think that could be solved for in a different way. Thanks so much for using the app, cheers!