Spellar AI is AI-powered Meeting Assistant for MacOS and iOS Spellar boosts productivity and language proficiency for online meetings. It provides real-time tips, generates tasks, summaries, and offers personalized feedback for improving speaking skills. It's your aid for crucial interviews and presentations or regular meetings
🚀 Hey Product Hunt! Zinovii here from the Spellar AI team, and I'm absolutely THRILLED to be back hunting our 5th launch! 🎉 Your incredible support on our previous adventures (grabbing those #2 and #3 spots felt amazing! 🏆) has fueled us to push the boundaries even further.
Today, we’re incredibly proud to unveil Spellar: Your AI Meeting Companion – redesigned from the ground up to be the smartest, most intuitive assistant for all your meetings!
What's new and awesome?
✨ Intelligent AI Modes: Spellar now adapts its assistance with tailored AI modes for any meeting type, delivering unparalleled contextual understanding.
🧠 Smart Presets: Instantly set the right AI context for common meetings like design reviews, analytics discussions, and 1-to-1s. No more manual setup!
💻📱🌐 Full Cross-Platform Power: Seamlessly use Spellar across Web, Mac, iPhone, and iPad. Your meetings, notes, and AI assistant – everywhere you are.
🔗 Even More Integrations + Powerful Webhooks: Connect Spellar with even more of your favourite tools! Plus, our popular webhook integration makes it super easy to configure and send your recorded and summarized meetings to ANY TOOL you use.
Spellar has always been committed to being your native, bot-free meeting assistant, supporting 100+ languages. With these new AI copilot modes, enhanced accessibility, and expanded integrations, we believe Spellar is truly unlike anything else out there.
We’d be absolutely honored if you’d check out the new Spellar, take it for a spin, and share your honest feedback. You, the Product Hunt community, are invaluable to us!
Thank you for being such an amazing and supportive community! We can't wait to hear what you think. Let's make every meeting matter! 🙏
Hi Product Hunt! 👋
Vladyslav here — part of the Spellar Team.
We’re incredibly excited to finally share this new version with you all.
This launch has been months in the making. We rethought how AI should assist in meetings — not just as a note-taker, but as an adaptive, context-aware partner.
The new AI Modes and Smart Presets were scoped directly from real user pain points — helping people get value faster without needing to fine-tune prompts or settings every time.
And yes, cross-platform support and deep integrations were a huge priority from day one — because tools should fit around your workflow, not the other way around.
We’re proud of what we’ve built, but even more excited to hear how you’ll use it. Thanks to everyone here on PH for being such a supportive, insightful community 🙌
Let’s make meetings actually productive again 💬✨
Hey Product Hunt! 👋
It’s been an incredible experience working on this launch together with the Spellar team. From day one, we set out to create a tool that genuinely helps people save time, stay focused, and get more out of their meetings — without adding complexity.
As a developer, it’s always rewarding to see how ideas turn into real, useful features that people enjoy using. We listened closely to user feedback and tried to turn every insight into something meaningful.
Super proud of the team and grateful to everyone who supported us along the way.
Can’t wait to see how Spellar fits into your day! 💡💬