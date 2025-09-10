Launching today
Sparky for Chrome
Easy capture while browsing. Seamlessly sync to you iPhone.
Sparky for Chrome helps you save the things that matter—in the simplest way possible. — Save any link with one click. — Right-click to capture images or highlight text you want to keep. — Jot down quick notes without leaving your browser.
Free
Launch tags:Chrome Extensions•Productivity•User Experience
Launch Team
Sparky
YouMind
@liu_kexin Congrats on the launch! Sparky feels like the perfect bridge between quick capture and meaningful organization.
I love the “idea inbox” concept, and being able to grab highlights or links in the moment and then have AI help turn them into summaries, to-dos, and insights on mobile sounds incredibly useful. Excited to see how people build their workflows around this!
Sparky
@leah_leee Thanks for the support! 🤘
YouMind
Nice work! handy for keeping ideas from slipping away. Good luck on the launch!