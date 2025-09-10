Launching today
Sparky for Chrome

Easy capture while browsing. Seamlessly sync to you iPhone.

Sparky for Chrome helps you save the things that matter—in the simplest way possible. — Save any link with one click. — Right-click to capture images or highlight text you want to keep. — Jot down quick notes without leaving your browser.
Free
Chrome ExtensionsProductivityUser Experience
Kexin Liu
Maker
We built Sparky for Chrome to make it effortless to save the things that matter—links, highlights, ideas—right as they happen, while you're browsing. But this is just the start. ✨ Sparky is your AI-powered Note Taker & Planner, designed to help you stay organized, think clearly, and grow over time. With one click on Chrome, anything you capture is instantly synced to the Sparky mobile app, where Sparky helps you turn fragments into structure—summaries, todos, reflections, and insights. Think of this extension as your “idea inbox”—fast capture here, smart organization and planning on mobile. Would love to hear how you use it—and what you'd love to see next. 🚀
Leah LI

@liu_kexin Congrats on the launch! Sparky feels like the perfect bridge between quick capture and meaningful organization.

I love the “idea inbox” concept, and being able to grab highlights or links in the moment and then have AI help turn them into summaries, to-dos, and insights on mobile sounds incredibly useful. Excited to see how people build their workflows around this!

Kexin Liu
Maker

@leah_leee Thanks for the support! 🤘

Leah LI

Nice work! handy for keeping ideas from slipping away. Good luck on the launch!