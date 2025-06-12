Solar
An infinite canvas for vibe-coding production apps.
Solar lets teams collaborate with AI agents to build and deploy production apps in minutes. Like Figma, but no mockups — just real software with live data and backend functionality, built by our full-stack AI agent, powered by your imagination.
Hey Product Hunt makers! 👋
I'm John, CTO at Lumenary. Today, we’re so excited to launch Solar: an infinite canvas for vibe-coding production apps.
My co-founders—Vivek Hazari, Daniel DiPietro, and Ziray Hao—and I built Solar during Y Combinator after living in a hospital for nearly two months.
What began as an internal tool to help healthcare executives improve care delivery with AI has evolved into a platform that domain experts across industries use daily.
During our first beta, teams built things we didn't think were possible, including:
📈 Trading bot armies that execute complex market strategies on the stock market.
https://stocks.by.solar - deep-learning training environment.
🛰️ Graduate thesis research papers implemented end-to-end in minutes.
https://analysis.by.solar - satellite imagery analysis.
🎮 Full multiplayer game engines from scratch.
https://craft.by.solar - you already know.
We're watching founders build internal products (not just tools) that would've been entire startups five years ago.
We can’t wait to see what you build! ⭐️
https://solarapp.dev
(try free for next 24hrs!)
