Connect all your apps to any AI assistant with seamless integration. Loop is your unified MCP gateway that allows you to connect to tools & MCP servers while solving the tools limit problem in AI apps
Launch tags:SaaS•Developer Tools•Artificial Intelligence
Loop MCP by SimpliflowAI
So many MCP product those day!
This could be a game-changer for teams hitting MCP tool limits. But how does the dynamic retrieval handle latency-sensitive workflows, like real-time data queries?
DeepTagger
Amazing product, having all those MCP tools can most definitely feel overwhelming, plus some take a lot of context (not point a finger at Trello, but "24 tools (~11,165 tokens)" is a bit excessive). So then you have to pick-and-choose. Loop MCP unifies access to all those tools and shrinks context footprint - that definitely saves the day! 🔥
Congrats on your launch! 🚀