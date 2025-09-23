Launching today
Connect all your apps to any AI assistant with seamless integration. Loop is your unified MCP gateway that allows you to connect to tools & MCP servers while solving the tools limit problem in AI apps
Hey Product Hunt! After watching devs and teams hit the same wall with AI apps, we built something game-changing. 🤔 The Problem We All Face AI apps like Cursor, Windsurf, and Claude Desktop are amazing… until you try to actually make them do things. Every MCP server has to be connected separately to every AI app. Each app has a hard limit on the number of tools because they shove all tool schemas into the LLM’s context. Context windows overflow. Tools get cut. AI gets dumber. No single place to manage all your MCP servers and integrations. The result? You’re stuck juggling configs, hitting tool caps, and constantly re-adding the same integrations everywhere. ⚡ Enter SimpliflowAI: The Unified MCP Server SimpliflowAI gives every user their own universal MCP server — a single entry point for all their integrations and external MCP servers. Here’s the trick: instead of dumping hundreds of tool schemas into the LLM, SimpliflowAI fetches the right tool dynamically and even executes it. retrieve → Finds the right tool dynamically execute → Runs the chosen tool This means you can add unlimited integrations without filling up the context window or hitting app-imposed limits. 💡 With SimpliflowAI, you can: Connect once, use anywhere (Cursor, Claude Desktop, Windsurf, etc.) Mount unlimited integrations + external MCPs in one place Keep your LLM context clean and efficient Scale to hundreds of tools without breaking AI apps Control all your MCP servers from a single dashboard 🎯 What Makes SimpliflowAI Different Unified Orchestration → One MCP server, infinite tools Context-Efficient → Dynamic schema retrieval, not schema overload Composable → Mount external MCP servers alongside integrations Plug & Play → Works with any AI app that supports MCP 💭 Try These Prompts Right Now Once connected, just ask: “Pull customer feedback from Slack, Gmail and create a status report.” “Update Google Sheets with the latest Stripe revenue and share a chart in Slack.” “Pull all open bugs assigned to me from JIRA and make an action plan in Notion". 🚀 Our Vision We believe every AI app should have access to all your tools without breaking context windows or forcing limits. SimpliflowAI is the bridge between your integrations, your MCP servers, and your favorite AI apps — the missing layer of AI infrastructure. SimpliflowAI = infinite tools, one MCP, zero context bloat.
Dongnan

So many MCP product those day!

This could be a game-changer for teams hitting MCP tool limits. But how does the dynamic retrieval handle latency-sensitive workflows, like real-time data queries?

Anton Loss

Amazing product, having all those MCP tools can most definitely feel overwhelming, plus some take a lot of context (not point a finger at Trello, but "24 tools (~11,165 tokens)" is a bit excessive). So then you have to pick-and-choose. Loop MCP unifies access to all those tools and shrinks context footprint - that definitely saves the day! 🔥
Congrats on your launch! 🚀

