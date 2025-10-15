Launching today
Signal Station
Economic calendar with Live Activities for traders
Economic calendar with Live Activities for traders
Never miss market-moving events. Signal Station puts economic releases on your lock screen with Live Activities, community sentiment tracking, and smart alerts. Ideal for forex, stock, and cryptocurrency traders who need to stay ahead of volatility.
Free Options
The Problem
Missing a major economic release can cost traders thousands. Constantly checking calendars breaks your flow. Generic notifications don't tell you what other traders are thinking.
The Solution
Signal Station is an economic calendar built specifically for active traders, with features you won't find anywhere else:
🔴 Live Activities - Upcoming high-impact events stay on your lock screen and Dynamic Island. No need to open the app.
📊 Community Bias - See how other traders are positioning before major releases. Are they bullish or bearish on NFP? You'll know.
⚡ Smart Alerts - Customizable notifications for events that matter to YOUR strategy. Filter by country, importance, and asset class.
📰 Real-Time News - Breaking financial news connected directly to calendar events, so you understand the context.
🎯 Clean Interface - No clutter, no confusion. Just the information you need to make decisions fast.
Who It's For
Forex traders who live and die by NFP, FOMC, and CPI releases
Day traders who need to anticipate volatility
Swing traders planning entries around major events
Anyone who's ever been caught off-guard by a central bank decision
Why We Built This
After years of juggling browser tabs, missing alerts, and wondering if I was the only one bullish before a release, I built the calendar I wished existed. Signal Station gives you the edge of knowing what's coming AND what the community thinks about it.
Free to Download
Core features are free. Signal Station Plus with a 7-day trial ($9.99/month or $99.99/year) unlocks unlimited alerts and advanced filters.