SidekickBar
Your New Multi-Agent AI Sidekick
Boost your productivity with 30+ AI assistants like ChatGPT, Copilot, Claude & Gemini in one sidebar. Write, code, translate & create faster with AI across Windows, macOS, and Linux.
Hey Hunters 👋
Today I'm really happy to share with you SidekickBar, a tool I built because I was tired of losing focus by jumping to the browser for quick AI queries. Most apps don’t have assistants built in, so I wanted something system-wide, fast and always there.
As someone who works on both Linux and Windows, I needed something lightweight and cross-platform. I started experimenting with integrating Copilot into a standalone UI, but quickly realized I needed more flexibility. Copilot is fine for general questions, but I prefer Claude for development or Gemini when writing. So… I ended up creating a multi-agent app that lets me switch between assistants depending on the moment.
For curious developers: SidekickBar is built mostly with Electron, styled with Tailwind, and the entire UI was built with Svelte.
I’d love to hear your thoughts, feature ideas, or even edge cases you’d like to see handled.
Best regards,
Manuel