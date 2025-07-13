The idea is great, but support is lacking. Or my email is blocked. I have sent out countless emails, never got any reply. Regardless, I do enjoy working with this tool. The tool idea is good, but it lacks export to NextJS, sure React has been added recently so I am positive NextJS will come soon. There should be an option to add a section underneath or above the current section. Now you have to drag the designs which is prone for errors. When inspecting the html in the editor it displays regular html and css, it would be great to have the option that when you want a react, or even better NextJs project, it would adapt to the correct syntax. Long story short. Right now I use it to grab a nicely designed section or component, and use the code in my projects. Great templates, good product, but it surely can easily be a 3 or 4 star when the aforementioned items are present.

Helpful (5) Share Report 2yr ago