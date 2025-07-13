The idea is great, but support is lacking. Or my email is blocked. I have sent out countless emails, never got any reply. Regardless, I do enjoy working with this tool.
The tool idea is good, but it lacks export to NextJS, sure React has been added recently so I am positive NextJS will come soon.
There should be an option to add a section underneath or above the current section.
Now you have to drag the designs which is prone for errors.
When inspecting the html in the editor it displays regular html and css, it would be great to have the option that when you want a react, or even better NextJs project, it would adapt to the correct syntax.
Long story short. Right now I use it to grab a nicely designed section or component, and use the code in my projects.
Great templates, good product, but it surely can easily be a 3 or 4 star when the aforementioned items are present.
UI Library Creator
👋 Hey Product Hunt!
Today, we're launching Shuffle CLI, a command-line interface for Shuffle's visual editor. It's a missing link between Shuffle and AI Code Editors.
💡 tl;dr: How to test it without an account:
🛠 What it does:
Thanks to Shuffle CLI, you can:
✅ Design visually in Shuffle (Try demo: https://shuffle.dev/new)
✅ Sync everything locally – projects, components, styles
✅ Take full control in Cursor, Windsurf, and Claude Code.
You get the speed of visual design and control of code & AI in local IDEs.
💡 How to test shuffle-cli in your workflow:
❶ Demo without an account
❷ With a Shuffle account
🎯 When your project is synced locally, you can ask your AI Code Editor for updates, for example:
> Create a next.js app from the .shuffle directory
> Add new pages to my next.js app from .shuffle
Cursor understands the changes in the .shuffle (synchronised directory) and acts accordingly.
We'd love to hear your thoughts, feedback, or ideas on how we can improve this for your workflow.
Thanks for checking it out!
BestPage.ai
Drag & drop + 1000+ UI bits? That’s honestly a lifesaver for us lazy devs, tbh. Can’t wait to mess around with Shuffle—killer idea!
We built Shuffle for that energy. 😎 Making it fast to ship beautiful UIs without sweating the small stuff.