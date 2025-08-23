ShareBox
Effortless secure file sharing for macos
ShareBox is a powerful macOS app that lets you securely share files with anyone in seconds. Upload from Finder, generate unique links, and control file access and expiry. Built for privacy, speed, and simplicity.
Effortless secure file sharing
With this new ShareBox update, managing your files has never been easier. Just drag & drop to upload directly to Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox or iCloud. Or securely share your work with clients. Fast, private, and effortless. File Sharing, Unboxed!
Hey Product Hunt 👋.
With this new ShareBox update, I wanted to make uploading and sharing files as smooth as possible. Now you can link Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox, or iCloud and upload with just 1 click. Whether you’re quickly saving files for yourself or sharing work with clients, ShareBox is designed to be your go-to hub. Fast, private, and effortless. I’d love to hear your feedback and hope it helps upgrade your daily workflow! 🚀
P.S. I’d love to expand ShareBox with even more cloud drive options in the future. So if there’s one you rely on, let me know!