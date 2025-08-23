ShareBox

ShareBox

Effortless secure file sharing for macos

72 followers

Visit website
ShareBox is a powerful macOS app that lets you securely share files with anyone in seconds. Upload from Finder, generate unique links, and control file access and expiry. Built for privacy, speed, and simplicity.
This is the 2nd launch from ShareBox. View more

ShareBox

Launching today
Effortless secure file sharing
With this new ShareBox update, managing your files has never been easier. Just drag & drop to upload directly to Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox or iCloud. Or securely share your work with clients. Fast, private, and effortless. File Sharing, Unboxed!
ShareBox gallery image
ShareBox gallery image
ShareBox gallery image
ShareBox gallery image
Free Options
Launch tags:
ProductivityStorageDeveloper Tools
Launch Team

What do you think? …

Thom Van Den Broek
Maker
📌

Hey Product Hunt 👋.

With this new ShareBox update, I wanted to make uploading and sharing files as smooth as possible. Now you can link Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox, or iCloud and upload with just 1 click. Whether you’re quickly saving files for yourself or sharing work with clients, ShareBox is designed to be your go-to hub. Fast, private, and effortless. I’d love to hear your feedback and hope it helps upgrade your daily workflow! 🚀

P.S. I’d love to expand ShareBox with even more cloud drive options in the future. So if there’s one you rely on, let me know!