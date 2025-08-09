Launching today
SEO Shop Audit
Turn eCommerce store owners into SEO retainer clients
Get a custom SEO action plan for your ecommerce store. Know exactly what to fix to maximize organic traffic and sales.
findable.
SEO Shop Audit is a 3 step SEO audit optimized for winning eCommerce clients.
To make it as SEO consultant or SEO agency it helps to get new client gigs on a regular basis.
But it's hard to focus on getting new clients while you are working on SEO for existing clients at the same time.
That's why we built SEO Shop Audit.
SEO Shop Audit helps you run a quick 3-step audit for existing or potential new clients.
The audit is optimized for winning new gigs but also works well as regular check for retainer clients.
We built this initially for ourselves to be able to spend more time on moving the needle for our SEO clients and less time on prospecting and monitoring manually.
Super excited to finally make SEO Shop Audit available to all of you.
Congratulations on the launch!
A way to pitch SEO services without drowning in manual audits! Love that it’s just 3 steps—how fast can it turn around a report for a new lead?