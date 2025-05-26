Second Brain allows you to AI chat with anything on a Visual Board — you can drop as much context and chat nodes as you want. Over time, you build a knowledge base — everything is interconnected, and you can AI chat with anything inside.
Second Brain allows you to AI chat with anything on a Visual Board — you can drop as much context and chat nodes as you want. Over time, you build a knowledge base — everything is interconnected, and you can AI chat with anything inside.
Hey Product Hunt!
I’m Dom — a founder of Second Brain 🧠
Problem 😫 AI chats are powerful, yet everything they produce disappears into a single thread. There’s no way to organize, reuse, or build on top of that knowledge.
🤔 What if an AI chat could live inside a visual, interconnected knowledge system?
✨ Second Brain lets you:
Save AI responses to Pages — clean, editable, shareable docs (think: Notion meets ChatGPT).
Create an AI Visual Board — multiple chats and content nodes in front of you (think: they met Miro too).
Add anything — YouTubes, IG Reels, TikToks, PDFs, GitHub repos, websites, Looms, etc — and chat with them.
Organize everything with Projects and Smart Tags — then chat with a whole project or tag group.
Use the Chrome Extension to save anything from the web in 1 click.
Humanize AI-generated content to bypass detection tools.
Powered by top models: Grok 3 Fast, Claude Sonnet 4, DeepSeek R1, GPT-4.1 — always kept up to date.
🔐 Privacy matters
Data is never used for training, never sold, and never stored on AI providers.
🔮 Coming soon
Add even more stuff to the chat context: YT Shorts, Google Docs/Sheets/Slides, LinkedIn posts, etc.
Ask anything with Global AI Search: “Find all Pages or YouTube videos where ‘marketing’ is mentioned.”
Summarize & Listen: drop content, Second Brain summarizes it into an audio and plays it to you.
Feel free to check it out, watch the demo, and share any feedback, feature ideas, or questions 🙏
Thanks for reading 💛
Dom
Love how Second Brain brings structure to AI conversations, something that's been missing in most tools. Does it support syncing across devices or team collaboration for shared knowledge building?
Felo
Great control panel.
This way, I can see which pages are linked at the same time.