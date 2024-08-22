Scripe
Scripe knows what works by analyzing thousands of viral LinkedIn posts daily. Like a personal content strategist, Scripe knows what works by analyzing thousands of viral LinkedIn posts daily uniting it with all your knowledge into a repeatable content system. No generic AI fluff - train the AI with your knowledge to generate personalized content. Get weekly post drafts in your inbox that sound exactly like you, tailored to your goals and positioning.
PINCH ME PLEASE! I am super hyped to release Scripe 2.0 to PH:
Your first Content AI Strategist for LinkedIn. 🔮
This launch feels super special to us because since we launched last September, we set ourselves one goal:
Help people win on LinkedIn — without the cringe, fake vibes, or endless hours lost in content chaos.
Since then, we've helped hundreds of users (our Scripers) nail their LinkedIn and content game.
BUT, to most people, LinkedIn and personal branding still feel overwhelming – like a mountain.
That’s why we didn’t want to build another content tool.
Scripe 2.0 is a repeatable content system.
It’s built on:
✅ Your LinkedIn profile (tone, language, niche).
✅ Automated knowledge processing from your voice notes, files, everyyything.
✅ 1M+ daily-analyzed B2B posts (so Scripe knows all trends & what’s working NOW)
✅ Real-time trends & engagement data (always learning, always improving)
Here’s what Scripe 2.0 does for you:
👉 Personalized content strategy with ongoing guidance
👉 Weekly post ideas in your style and based on your goals
👉 Post drafts that sound like you (not generic AI) in your inbox
👉 Insights on formats & topics that work for YOUR audience
👉 Continuous optimization based on real-time analytics
👉 Team dashboards, tracking, gamification
Imagine having an in-house LinkedIn agency, available 24/7!
We cannot wait for you to try and use the latest version of Scripe 2.0! 🔮
Make sure to use our little free goodie treat and start scriping – let us know your feedback!
Also, let us know your biggest LinkedIn blockers, we will keep buildiiing 😎🙌
