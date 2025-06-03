Subscribe
Sign in
SchemaFlow

SchemaFlow

Launching today

Real-time database schemas for AI-IDEs via MCP protocol

24 followers

Visit website

SchemaFlow provides real-time PostgreSQL & Supabase schema access to AI-IDEs through Model Context Protocol (MCP). Features live schema sync, interactive visualizations, and multi-format exports (JSON, Markdown, SQL, Mermaid) for AI-powered development.

© 2025 Product Hunt