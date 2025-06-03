SchemaFlow
Launching today
Real-time database schemas for AI-IDEs via MCP protocol
24 followers
SchemaFlow provides real-time PostgreSQL & Supabase schema access to AI-IDEs through Model Context Protocol (MCP). Features live schema sync, interactive visualizations, and multi-format exports (JSON, Markdown, SQL, Mermaid) for AI-powered development.
SchemaFlow
The visualizations and flexible export formats add a ton of clarity and control. A solid tool for modern dev workflows.
Live sync with PostgreSQL is my need. No more outdated schema views or jumping between tabs.