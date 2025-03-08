Scaloom

Scaloom

AI-powered Reddit marketing that works while you sleep

5.01 review

332 followers

Visit website
Scaloom is an AI Reddit marketing agent that helps founders and startups get customers on autopilot. ✅ Find subreddits that allow promotion ✅ Post once across multiple subs ✅ Daily auto-reply to relevant conversations ✅ Warm up accounts for karma & trust ✅ Download report in CSV format All in one clean dashboard.
This is the 2nd launch from Scaloom. View more
Scaloom

Scaloom

Launched this week
AI-powered Reddit marketing that works while you sleep
Scaloom was ranked #4 of the day for September 14th, 2025
Scaloom turns Reddit into a growth engine for your product. Simply connect your account, add your website, create a campaign and Scaloom handles posting, replying, and account warming automatically. Spend minutes, not hours, to start attracting customers.
Scaloom gallery image
Scaloom gallery image
Scaloom gallery image
Scaloom gallery image
Free Options
Launch tags:
MarketingArtificial Intelligencereddit
Launch Team

What do you think? …

Lionel Lakson
Maker
📌
Hey Product Hunt! I’m Lionel, founder of Scaloom 👋 I built Scaloom because I noticed so many founders struggle to use Reddit for growth without getting banned or looking spammy. Reddit can be an incredible channel for finding early customers, but it’s time-consuming and easy to mess up. With Scaloom you can: - Find subreddits that actually allow promotion - Schedule and publish posts across multiple subs at once - Auto-reply to conversations where people are already looking for tools like yours - Warm up accounts automatically to build karma & trust The goal: help founders get qualified traffic on autopilot without the hassle of manual posting or worrying about rules. 👉 You can try it free at scaloom.com (no credit card needed). I’d love your feedback, ideas, or suggestions on how to make this even more useful for you! 🙌
Wei P.

@lionel_lakson should we not add custom subreddits but rely on those Scaloom found since those are external links friendly?

Aleksandar Blazhev
@busmark_w_nika the secret was revealed last Sunday and now everyone is building Reddit tools 🔥
Oksana Chyketa
@byalexai yeah, i also noticed. but the tool looks promising
Lionel Lakson
Maker

@busmark_w_nika  @byalexai I don't understand the sense of your comment. This tool was already on the market last month. This is the second launch on PH.

Aleksandar Blazhev
@lionel_lakson Nika dropped a newsletter edition last Sunday about Reddit marketing. Joking she is the inspiration for the tool. It's not an offend. You're doing a good job.
Lionel Lakson
Maker

@byalexai Ahh okay, i got you.
Thanks!

AJ

@busmark_w_nika  @byalexai I'm out of the loop. What secret was revealed? A new AI tool I've missed?

Nika

@byalexai yeah, I do not write about Reddit so much. It is still a black box :D I consider it one of the most complicated social media marketing. But consider it the most trustworthy platform for personal experience and review.

Hengjia Wang

Very useful. Does your product analyze subreddit rules and take them into consideration before posting?

Lionel Lakson
Maker

@hj_fapulous Yes, exactly, Scaloom only suggests subreddits that accept external links, so everything stays aligned with their rules.