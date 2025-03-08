Scaloom is an AI Reddit marketing agent that helps founders and startups get customers on autopilot. ✅ Find subreddits that allow promotion ✅ Post once across multiple subs ✅ Daily auto-reply to relevant conversations ✅ Warm up accounts for karma & trust ✅ Download report in CSV format All in one clean dashboard.
AI-powered Reddit marketing that works while you sleep
Scaloom
Scaloom turns Reddit into a growth engine for your product. Simply connect your account, add your website, create a campaign and Scaloom handles posting, replying, and account warming automatically. Spend minutes, not hours, to start attracting customers.
@lionel_lakson should we not add custom subreddits but rely on those Scaloom found since those are external links friendly?
@busmark_w_nika @byalexai I don't understand the sense of your comment. This tool was already on the market last month. This is the second launch on PH.
@byalexai Ahh okay, i got you.
@busmark_w_nika @byalexai I'm out of the loop. What secret was revealed? A new AI tool I've missed?
@byalexai yeah, I do not write about Reddit so much. It is still a black box :D I consider it one of the most complicated social media marketing. But consider it the most trustworthy platform for personal experience and review.
Very useful. Does your product analyze subreddit rules and take them into consideration before posting?
Fill Genius
@hj_fapulous Yes, exactly, Scaloom only suggests subreddits that accept external links, so everything stays aligned with their rules.