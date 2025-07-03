39 followers
sampleapp.ai
Hey folks! Jun Liang here 👋 I’m excited to bring you a new way of interacting with any company's public API/SDK.
For companies with public facing API/SDK, the biggest problem you face is onboarding devs to your API/SDK. Likewise, for any developer, tailoring the API code to your specific use case is an uphill battle. It involves reading through a ton of documentation and often dealing with unforeseen errors. What if you don't have to read documentation anymore? What if you can go from an idea to a working app integrated with a company's public API/SDK with just a click?Self-serve API onboarding is broken—so we rebuilt it from the ground up.
🔥 Introducing sampleapp.ai 2.0 — Onboard devs to your company's public API/SDK in 60 seconds 🔥
With Sampleapp 2.0, we are pushing self-serve to the limits.
❤️ Onboard devs to your API/SDK in 60 Seconds instead of hours.
📝 Prompt anything “Build a e-commerce checkout page with (XXX) API.”
🔑 One-click "Get API key"
🚀 Working app. Integrated with your company's API / SDK…all in under 60 seconds, powered by your docs or internal knowledge base (Mintlify, Fern, GitBook, etc.).
🔥 Supported frameworks include NextJS, Vite, and more.
Why this matters:
- 60 seconds average onboarding – not hours lost in docs or setting it up locally
- 3× faster adoption - much better dev exp, compared to static docs
- Higher conversion - devs see in real-time a sample app tailored to their use case integrated with your API/SDK, instead of a generic app
- Built for Every Team - external dev-onboarding, B2B integration partners and more.
- Simple Set up - Integrate into your existing docs, dev portal, marketing/sales email or standalone website (recommended) in a few mins.
Say goodbye to terrible API onboarding experiences
- Devs wade through 100-page docs just to find an endpoint for their use case.
- Generic AI tools hallucinate, loop endlessly due to lack of real-time API data (even with agent mode), and demand timely setup (setting up custom integration, knowledge base, MCP, run locally).
- Devs are forced to book a demo just to see a working demo tailored to their use case.
🔥Vibe coding is the future. Only 1% of people can code today—sampleapp.ai unlocks your API / SDK for the other 99%.🔥
I would like to thank our hunter, @samarali for helping us with the launch and being a constant mentor whenever we needed guidance. I would also like to thank our early adopters, awesome advisors and the team for building Sampleapp.ai to what it is today. We are just scratching the surface of our grand vision with Sampleapp.ai currently and we’re really excited for the road ahead. 🎉
Join the conversation, ask questions, and share your thoughts. We can’t wait to hear what you think! 🚀
