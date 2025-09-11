Launched this week
Saldor
Hands-free email and calendar.
83 followers
Saldor is the voice-first executive assistant for getting work done on the go. Instead of staring at screens, you can manage your inbox and calendar entirely by voice. Works on iOS with Gmail and Outlook today, with a free plan to get started.
A couple months ago, Jack broke his wrist in a biking accident. Typing suddenly became really difficult, and it got us thinking: why don’t we have voice assistants that actually help with everyday work?
That moment pushed us to build Saldor. Beyond accessibility use cases like Jack’s, a screen-free computer interface opens up new places to work: the car (where people are sometimes already isolated in long commutes!) or out on a walk!
Right now, Saldor lets you handle your inbox and schedule entirely by voice. Looking ahead, we see a future where more of your daily computer work can be done the same way, and we’re excited to build toward it.
Give it a try on iOS here and let us know what you'd like to see next!
@blacob This is absolutely wonderful! I sent a link to your product to several friends who have a habit of replying to incoming messages and emails while driving. A great one-minute demonstration of the product in action. Can you tell me if the app supports languages other than English?
@anastasiiazhur thanks! It does indeed! It may notice performance drops with less widely spoken languages, but we expect it to perform strongly on commonly spoken ones.
Tool Finder - Find Productivity Tools
Good luck for the launch.
This looks great and makes your windshield time much more productive.... and safe!
Just downloaded it!