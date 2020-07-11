Runway ML is quite frankly the biggest piece of rubbish ever to grace the internet, even after 50 iterations it will give you poor results, it wont listen to your prompt, half of the generations will just be static no matter what you write, even using chatGPT to enhance to prompt it will give you nothing. the only way to get even a half usable clip is to get the unlimited account and create 100 versions and even then you will be restricted to 2 generations at a time in a relaxed mode. I get the technology is new but this is so bad its nearly a scam. avoid this for another 5 years whilst it becomes even remotely usable

9mo ago