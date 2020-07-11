RunwayML

Create impossible video

Professional video editing powered by machine learning — all on the web.
Runway Game Worlds

Launching today
Game Worlds is a step toward the next era of media
Explore endless worlds, characters and stories. All generated as you play. Join beta now.
Hey Hunters 👋

Runway launches Game Worlds Today (Beta)

Game Worlds lets you explore AI-generated, non-linear narrative experiences where every session is unique — personalized stories, characters, and worlds created in real-time.

🔹 Play from preset games like:

✅ The Last Score → a high-stakes heist challenge

✅ Athena Springs → a tense mystery adventure

✅ The Gallic Storm → an interactive history journey

Or build your own custom games — from classic genres to experimental narratives.

This is a step toward the next era of media: where worlds aren’t scripted, but imagined and generated as you play.

We’d love your feedback as we shape the future of interactive storytelling. 🚀

