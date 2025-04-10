Higgsfield

Higgsfield

The ultimate AI-powered platform for creators

4.05 reviews

927 followers

Visit website
The ultimate AI-powered camera control for creators by creators
This is the 11th launch from Higgsfield. View more

Higgsfield WAN 2.5

Launching today
Next-gen video model
Unlock full creative control with Wan 2.5. Generate stunning videos with seamless motion, precision editing, and integrated audio in one powerful model.
Higgsfield WAN 2.5 gallery image
Higgsfield WAN 2.5 gallery image
Higgsfield WAN 2.5 gallery image
Free
Launch tags:
Design ToolsArtificial IntelligenceVideo
Launch Team

What do you think? …

Aleksandar Blazhev
Hunter
📌
Hey everyone! You can now try Higgsfield WAN 2.5. It supports three aspect ratios, 10-second clips in 1080p, audio sync, lipsync, background audio, SFX, and even uncensored output. Right now it’s completely unlimited and runs with free generation.
Dongnan

Higgsfield WAN 2. 5’s seamless motion and integrated audio features could revolutionize content creation, especially for influencers and marketers.