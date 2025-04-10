The ultimate AI-powered camera control for creators by creators
This is the 11th launch from Higgsfield. View more
Next-gen video model
Higgsfield WAN 2.5
Launching today
Unlock full creative control with Wan 2.5. Generate stunning videos with seamless motion, precision editing, and integrated audio in one powerful model.
Free
Launch tags:Design Tools•Artificial Intelligence•Video
Launch Team
Higgsfield WAN 2. 5’s seamless motion and integrated audio features could revolutionize content creation, especially for influencers and marketers.