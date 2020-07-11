RunwayML
3.1K followers
Launched on April 1st, 2025
Launched on November 27th, 2024
Launched on October 23rd, 2024
RunwayML is praised for its innovative AI-driven video editing capabilities, offering impressive visuals and speed, as highlighted by Rubbrband. Users appreciate its ability to enhance video projects with cinematic effects, as noted by Melies. The platform's API access is valued by Vidify. However, some users criticize its pricing and prompt adherence. Overall, RunwayML is recognized for pushing creative boundaries in video production.
Wait, pro-level video editing in my browser?? That’s wild. No more heavy downloads—just ML magic on the fly. Huge gamechanger for us lazy editors, tbh!