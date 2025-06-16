Rumora
Olovka
Hey Product Hunt! 🚀
After building and launching 6 products in 2024, we faced the same founders struggle many of you know: getting users is way harder (and more expensive) than building! For one of our SaaS tools, Olovka AI, running ads didn’t make sense - the payback period was just too long at a $9.95/mo price point.
That’s when @djordjevic_nikola and I discovered the power of engaging on viral YouTube videos. Here’s how it works:
1️⃣ You find high-potential, trending videos in your niche posted in the last 24 hours.
2️⃣ You post insightful, genuinely valuable comments that (subtly!) mention your brand.
3️⃣ As those videos rack up views, people notice your comment, get curious, Google your product, and visit your site.
This strategy brought in over 24,000 signups for Olovka AI in just a few months—almost all from organic search and direct Google queries!
Here’s the catch: manually managing it all was incredibly time-consuming. We found ourselves constantly checking which comments were live, shadow-banned, or needing more engagement to stay visible. It worked, but it was exhausting.
So we decided to build Rumora for ourselves to automate the whole process:
✨ Effortlessly discover relevant, viral YouTube videos in your industry as they become popular
✨ Instantly generate comment ideas that sound authentic and mention your product naturally (no spam!)
✨ Hourly tracking of comment status, position, and estimated reach so you can quickly boost, re-post, or take action as needed
If you’re curious about what this can do in practice, we wrote up a full case study for Olovka here: https://rumora.ai/case-studies/o...
And if you want to see how to do it manually (even without Rumora), check out this detailed guide: https://rumora.ai/blog/youtube-c...
Hope you find Rumora useful - we would love to hear your thoughts and feedback! Thanks for checking it out 🙌
