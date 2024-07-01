I've been working with the team for months, and they have produced a top-notch platform that is, hands down, the easiest way to use Stable Diffusion. The tool allows you to create custom workflows including LoRAs, models, and ControlNet. They have also added Dall-E as an option in addition to Stable Diffusion 1.5 and XL. I've been able to create some incredible workflows for very specific jobs that I'm able to consistently go back to for similar imagery. The world is your oyster with this tool; the sky's the limit!

