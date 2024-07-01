Rubbrband lets you go from script to storyboard in minutes.
You can create a storyboard by dragging and dropping a script into the tool, and a full storyboard will be created. You can edit shots using text prompts: "make this shot moodier", or "make the scene focus on Character X's shoes"
Features:
- A shot-list Tarantino would be proud of
- Customizable styles
- A Cursor-like agent to edit Storyboards
I've been working with the team for months, and they have produced a top-notch platform that is, hands down, the easiest way to use Stable Diffusion. The tool allows you to create custom workflows including LoRAs, models, and ControlNet. They have also added Dall-E as an option in addition to Stable Diffusion 1.5 and XL. I've been able to create some incredible workflows for very specific jobs that I'm able to consistently go back to for similar imagery. The world is your oyster with this tool; the sky's the limit!
Ngl, dragging a script in and getting a full storyboard in minutes is wild—editing shots with just text? That’s some next-level filmmaker magic, team.
All the best for the launch @jrmylee & team!