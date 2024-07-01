Rubbrband

Rubbrband

Storyboard your film with AI

5.08 reviews

454 followers

Visit website

Rubbrband lets you go from script to storyboard in minutes. You can create a storyboard by dragging and dropping a script into the tool, and a full storyboard will be created. You can edit shots using text prompts: "make this shot moodier", or "make the scene focus on Character X's shoes" Features: - A shot-list Tarantino would be proud of - Customizable styles - A Cursor-like agent to edit Storyboards

© 2025 Product Hunt