Rosper is the social growth platform that helps you achieve personal goals. Gain mental clarity, grow spiritually, and improve physical health while tracking progress and connecting with a supportive community that lifts you up.
Hi everyone,
The journey in building this product began in mid 2024 when I made the decision to start looking after myself more across all areas of my life. I threw myself into running, reading, meditating, anything related to improving my lifestyle, I did it. And I was using dozens of apps to try and manage everything and they all worked in one way or another, but it felt very scattered and like I was in my own silo with nobody else.
Then one day while out running, another runner passed me with a thumbs up and it hit me like lightning. I thought, "A total stranger basically gave me the gesture of 'nice work man, keep going.'" It kept swirling around in my mind "I wonder if he reads the same books as me, what kind of healthy foods does he eat, what keeps him going day to day." That sparked the concept for Rosper. A place to track personal growth and connect with others on the same journey, whether they're a beginner runner or someone who reads 50 books a year.
Rosper started off from here as a side project to sharpen my engineering skills and be something that might help someone like me. While knocking out the MVP I threw up a landing page, posted in a few communities and eight weeks later I was looking at 1500 people on a waiting list. That's when I realized this might have value for others, not just me.
Strava feels too fitness-focused, Calm has no community, and the countless other apps I used just kept leaving me feeling isolated. So this is the soul of why I built this product as a platform for supporting all aspects of personal growth, whether physical, mental, or spiritual, with a supportive community layer too.
It's still early and there's a lot I'm working on, but I wanted to share with the PH community and hear thoughts (good and bad). But most importantly, I'd love to hear what you’re working on in your personal life, and if there’s any way I can support that.
Thanks to anyone willing to check it out and share thoughts that could help make Rosper better!