Group chat with AI roles

Create your own ai roles. Chat with different roles in one chat like in a normal group chat. You decide who should respond.
Hey, I created this app because I felt that ai chats were really unflexible. I sometimes had the perfect ai chat for planing a project and then had to open a new one to implement the code. Then describe again what I have and wanted to achieve just for him to not produce as good of a result as I hoped to do so. Now you can just create your own role or give your ai the context of what you are building or maybe what you want to achieve and start chatting and getting better and more consistent good results.
Interesting!!! There is no need to create a new chat, and there is no need to worry about the context. Let the AI ​​play a specialized role and switch roles at the same time, providing more effective and accurate answers.

@wayne_appgrowing Exactly, that's right. Just keep in mind that sometimes it still makes sense to start a new chat. And when doing so then you could just use a role to directly give the AI the correct context on every new chat or message or just start fresh. 🔥🔥🔥

Oh, this is bringing different experience in the field but loved it. Congrats with the launch! Got my upvote, you can check about our product too, we are launching today as well.

@lambersondev thank you Ismail :D

I also have some new ideas to make it even more unique like adding a kinda source control like feel to chats. That way you could just take a detour with a chat and then if your question was answered you could go back to where you were. That way you would get even better results consistent.🔥🔥🔥

Oh wow you created Stash :o

Also congrats on Place 2, maybe Place 1 soon 🔝

Seems like a pretty useful tool when working with AI agents. Don't have any experience with AI agents, still will consider when trying it out someday.

@david442 I got it, i mean if you can add them it will be better app and would make difference. Thank you so much with your good wishes, I hope we can secure Place 1! You must definitely try them, AI agents are something else. Good luck mate!

@lambersondev Alright, love to hear that :D I will take a look at it. Thank you too ❤️

