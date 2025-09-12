Launching today
RizzCalc
The 1st AI Financial Modeling Agent in Google Sheets
23 followers
The 1st AI Financial Modeling Agent in Google Sheets
23 followers
RizzCalc is the first AI financial modeling add-on for Google Sheets, enabling users to build and edit models effortlessly using natural language. The name RizzCalc pays tribute to VisiCalc, the first spreadsheet built in 1979, which changed the world.
Free
Launch tags:Productivity•Spreadsheets•Artificial Intelligence
Launch Team / Built With
Auth0 — Make login our problem, not yours. Get started today.
Make login our problem, not yours. Get started today.
Promoted
Fin Model AI - RizzCalc is the 1st AI financial modeling tool for Google Sheets™🏁. Designed for analysts, startups, and finance professionals, this powerful add-on lets you build and edit financial models without manual formulas.
→ The name RizzCalc pays tribute to VisiCalc (1979), the first spreadsheet built in 1979, which changed the world.
→ With the right-hand sidebar, you can input any natural language prompt—such as “create a DCF model,” “adjust income statement projections,” or “update cash flow modeling”—and the AI will instantly make the changes in your spreadsheet.
→ Whether you’re working on financial projections, DCF valuation, cash flow modeling, or balance sheet automation, RizzCalc saves hours of manual work. Instead of wrestling with formulas, you simply tell the AI what you need, and it delivers accurate, structured outputs.
→ Perfect for:
😉Financial modeling automation for analysts and founders
😉Income projections in Google Sheets™ for startups and small businesses
😉DCF models with AI for valuation and investment analysis
😉AI spreadsheet editing for quick adjustments and financial planning
😉Bring speed, accuracy, and flexibility to your financial workflows—directly inside Google Sheets™.
Shoutout to my co-founder CY! Also to Manlun and Zuo, who contributed!
Thunderbit
Excited to see RizzCalc launch! As someone who has spent countless hours buried in spreadsheets, this feels like a real productivity boost for analysts, founders, and finance teams.
@shuaiguan Thanks Shuai - hopefully this can help Thunderbit with it financial projection to investors!
This looks super promising! How well does RizzCalc handle complex models with multiple linked sheets and assumptions? That’s usually where things get messy.