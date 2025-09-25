Launching today
RevenueTrack

RevenueTrack

Clean, fast revenue analytics for Mac app developers

16 followers

Visit website
Tired of App Store Connect’s slow, cluttered dashboard? RevenueTrack is a macOS app that gives you: - Live sales, downloads, and net revenue - Best/worst days and rolling averages - Multi-app comparison and global sales view
RevenueTrack gallery image
RevenueTrack gallery image
RevenueTrack gallery image
RevenueTrack gallery image
RevenueTrack gallery image
RevenueTrack gallery image
Payment Required
Launch tags:
MacMoney
Launch Team

What do you think? …

Benjamin Frank
Maker
📌
Hey everyone, I’m the developer behind RevenueTrack. I built this app because I was tired of App Store Connect being slow, cluttered, and hard to use for quick revenue checks. RevenueTrack runs entirely on your Mac, pulls data directly from Apple’s API, and focuses on the metrics developers actually care about — sales, downloads, net revenue, and trends — without all the extra noise. I made it for myself, but I hope it can save other developers time and frustration too. I’d love to hear any feedback, and I’m happy to answer questions about how it works or what’s coming next.
Omar Saad

I remember my iPhone took half a minute to connect to the Apple Store every time. It was really slow. I hope this can be fixed!

Van de Vouchy

Congrats! As a niche tool built primarily for developers with a focus on simplicity, does RevenueTrack currently support customization or export options that accommodate broader business reporting needs? If not, are there plans to enhance these capabilities in future updates?

Up to $100k FREE AWS credits
Up to $100k FREE AWS credits
Let Spendbase cut your AWS bill & boost your startup growth!
Promoted