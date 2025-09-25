Launching today
RevenueTrack
Clean, fast revenue analytics for Mac app developers
Clean, fast revenue analytics for Mac app developers
Tired of App Store Connect’s slow, cluttered dashboard? RevenueTrack is a macOS app that gives you: - Live sales, downloads, and net revenue - Best/worst days and rolling averages - Multi-app comparison and global sales view
I remember my iPhone took half a minute to connect to the Apple Store every time. It was really slow. I hope this can be fixed!
Congrats! As a niche tool built primarily for developers with a focus on simplicity, does RevenueTrack currently support customization or export options that accommodate broader business reporting needs? If not, are there plans to enhance these capabilities in future updates?