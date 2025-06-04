AI search is the new front page. ReachLLM audits ChatGPT, Gemini & DeepSeek for your domain, surfaces AI-written brand blurbs, rivals, and high-intent prompts, then exports CSVs so you can practise Generative Engine Optimization and own the answer box.
Sohazur again, Founder of @ReachLLM. It s been 31 days since we launched this little tool, and I wanted to share where we ve come and where we re headed. The last update was on Day 8. We ve been laser-focused on making @ReachLLM better every single day. Here s what we ve shipped since that Week 1 post: Here's the summary :
User research & feedback loops, iterating only on what real users ask for.
Brand Intelligence tweaks:
Added Load more for AI SEO keywords & AI prompts.
Option to copy the competitor's website and do a quick search about it on Google, and a ChatGPT option.
Prompt Monitor enhancements: re-prompt old queries to track the updates or progress.
GEO Audit Updates:
Technical SEO accuracy improved, now up to 97%.
The content quality evaluator agent can now take 5 more context.
Removed unrealistic checks that are not applicable to most brands, yet LLMs prefer (such as Wikipedia presence).
More holistic but niche-specific deep research to evaluate the authority and credibility of the brands that the LLMs prefer.
Also, across the GEO audit, simplified the languages for everyone to understand without technical expertise.
Actionable tooling: Now you can generate LLMs.txt files right inside@ReachLLM. Try the LLMs.txt Generator!
Learn more about llms.txt files here.
Export options: downloadable PDF + CSV for GEO reports.
Option to add a default country and language in the profile section. This is so that the user doesn't have to change them over and over again.
Lots of bug fixes across the board.
And finally, we have rolled out the Plus and Pro subscriptions.
First off, WOW. Thank you all SO much for the incredible support last week! Because of you amazing people, ReachLLM hit Top 10 worldwide and finished at #11 for the day. That kind of validation from this community means everything to a solo builder like me!
Finally, a tool that actually addresses brand visibility in LLMs! Been waiting for something like this. Hope the geo audit feature works as promised.