ReachLLM

Dominate the AI Search Era

106 followers

Visit website
AI search is the new front page. ReachLLM audits ChatGPT, Gemini & DeepSeek for your domain, surfaces AI-written brand blurbs, rivals, and high-intent prompts, then exports CSVs so you can practise Generative Engine Optimization and own the answer box.
This is the 2nd launch from ReachLLM. View more
ReachLLM

ReachLLM

Launching today
Dominate the AI Search Era
Supercharge your brand's visibility in the new era of AI search. ReachLLM helps you track, analyze, and improve your online presence for Large Language Models (LLMs) and generative AI, ensuring you connect with your audience on the platforms of tomorrow.
Interactive
ReachLLM gallery image
ReachLLM gallery image
ReachLLM gallery image
ReachLLM gallery image
ReachLLM gallery image
ReachLLM gallery image
ReachLLM gallery image
ReachLLM gallery image
ReachLLM gallery image
ReachLLM gallery image
Free
Launch tags:
MarketingSEOArtificial Intelligence
Launch Team

What do you think? …

Sohazur
Maker
📌
Hey PH community! I’m Sohazur, Founder & CEO of ReachLLM. ReachLLM shows exactly how ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity, Grok, and DeepSeek describe your brand and which competitors or keywords they surface, and suggests relevant prompts people use to find brands like yours. With Brand Visibility, you can easily track exactly how many times your brand is getting mentioned across these different LLMs, along with your competitors, and What excites me most is the GEO Audit and AI Generator: with the GEO Audit, you can see all the strengths and weaknesses of your brand in terms of GEO best practices. It checks across 20 different parameters. And you can generate lots of content with an AI generator and implement it right away on your website to improve the visibility. And how do you see your progress? With Brand Monitor right inside ReachLLM! My goal is to make ReachLLM a self-serving SaaS that anyone can use, and I need your support to make this a reality! I’d love your feedback on ways to improve or what features you’d find most valuable. This is very much a work in progress, and your early validation means the world to me! Please let me know what you think, and if it resonates, a PH upvote would help me get to the next iteration faster. Thanks in advance!
Dongnan

Finally, a tool that actually addresses brand visibility in LLMs! Been waiting for something like this. Hope the geo audit feature works as promised.