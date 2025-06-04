ReachLLM
AI search is the new front page. ReachLLM audits ChatGPT, Gemini & DeepSeek for your domain, surfaces AI-written brand blurbs, rivals, and high-intent prompts, then exports CSVs so you can practise Generative Engine Optimization and own the answer box.
Hey PH community!
I’m Sohazur, a solo dev who spent the last week building ReachLLM from scratch—so grateful to finally share the MVP video. ReachLLM shows exactly how ChatGPT, Gemini, and DeepSeek describe your brand and which competitors or keywords they surface, and suggests relevant prompts people use to find brands like yours.
In less than a minute, hit “Analyze,” and instantly get a report on the business overview, value props, and even competitor, AI SEO keywords, and the prompts insights—all exportable to CSV.
What excites me most is the Prompt Explorer: pick any natural-language query (p.s. average prompt is 23 words vs 4 words when people use Google), and ReachLLM will run it across LLMs to show you which brands rank, which links appear, and whether your own site makes the cut. It’s like combining brand intelligence, AI-SEO keyword research, and live LLM testing into one dashboard. I’d love your feedback on ways to improve or what features you’d find most valuable—this is very much a work in progress, and your early validation means the world to me!
Please let me know what you think, and if it resonates, a PH upvote would help me get to the next iteration faster. Thanks in advance!