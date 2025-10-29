Launching today
Radiant is your AI personal assistant for Mac that turns meetings into momentum. It captures discussions directly on your device and instantly drafts summaries, follow-ups, and updates for Gmail, Slack, or Linear. No prompts, no setup—just accurate, ready-to-refine work that helps you move from meeting to execution in seconds. FREE in open beta.
We built Radiant because most AI meeting tools stop at summaries. They tell you what happened, but not what to do next. Radiant goes further — it captures your meetings on your Mac and instantly drafts the follow-ups, updates, and documents you need to move work forward. What’s new: no bots joining your meetings, and no prompts. Just fast, accurate drafts you can copy straight into Gmail, Slack, Linear or other tools you use for work. We’re proud that Radiant actually finishes the work your meetings start. Would love to hear your thoughts, what would you want your AI assistant to handle next?
