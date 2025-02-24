QWQ-Max

QWQ-Max

<think>...</think> with Qwen

QwQ-Max-Preview from Qwen is a powerful new LLM excelling in reasoning, math, coding, and agent tasks. Features a "thinking mode" for complex problems. Open-source coming soon!
Qwen Chat

Launching today
Qwen Chat Now Reads Web Pages
Qwen Chat can now directly read and process the content of any web page when you simply paste a link into the chat.
Aleksandar Blazhev
Hi everyone！ Qwen-VL is seriously impressive, especially with its multi-modal capabilities from the Qwen team and it's focused on visual understanding! What's interesting about this: 🖼️ Image Question Answering: Describes content, classifies and labels elements like people, places, animals with incredible accuracy. 🧮 Mathematical Problem Solving: Solves math problems directly from images - perfect for education and training applications. This is a major differentiator. 📹 Video Understanding: Analyzes video content, locates specific events, gets timestamps, generates summaries of key segments. 📍 Object Localization: Locates objects and returns precise coordinates of bounding boxes or centroids. Strong performance on spatial tasks. 📄 Document Parsing: Parses image-based documents into QwenVL HTML format while preserving position information of elements like images and tables. 🔤 Multi-language OCR: Recognizes text and formulas in 11+ languages including Chinese, English, Japanese, Korean, Arabic, Vietnamese, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Russian.
Zoe Zhao

Your names seem to be emoji 😂

Nicole Astor

I really love Qwen, it's truly a reliable partner, and its product iterations are leading the world! Especially with the addition of Video Understanding this time, it such a blessing for us who work with videos. Thank you, this is amazing! @QWQ-Max