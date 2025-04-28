This is the 3rd launch from Qwen3. View more

Qwen3-235B-A22B-Thinking-2507 Launching today Qwen's most advanced reasoning model yet Visit

Qwen3-235B-A22B-Thinking-2507 is a powerful open-source MoE model (22B active) built for deep reasoning. It achieves SOTA results on agentic tasks, supports a 256K context, and is available on Hugging Face and via API.