Qwen3 is the large language model series developed by Qwen team, Alibaba Cloud. - QwenLM/Qwen3
Hi everyone!The Qwen team continues to push the upper limits of Qwen3 series with their latest release.The new model has a very long name—Qwen3-235B-A22B-Thinking-2507—but its capabilities are incredibly strong. This model has SOTA results for open models in core reasoning areas like coding (LiveCodeBench) and math (AIME25), making it competitive with top-tiers like Gemini-2.5 Pro.The best part is you don't need a complex setup to see it in action. You can experience it directly in Qwen Chat.
Wow, a model that helps you actually *think deeper* OR just get things done faster? That’s honestly genius, ngl. Big props to the Qwen team for this one!
