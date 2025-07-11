Subscribe
Quit Confirmer for Safari

Quit Confirmer for Safari

Prevent accidental Safari quit

This extension is a utility app which prevents you from closing Safari accidentally with command+Q shortcut and loosing your unsaved work. Here are 4 more promo codes to download the extension for free: NAMJE9NRRH3M ARRM4P4HFK9H YTKKYAKFPKJR 7THYALFKXX66

