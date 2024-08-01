Transforming the way finance professionals conduct qualitative public market research.
All investor relations material in one powerful AI chat.
Quartr AI chat. Now live on mobile.
The Quartr mobile app lets you ask anything across all events and documents from public companies and instantly find the information you need. Every data point in all IR material, just one question away. Anytime, anywhere.
Introducing Quartr's AI chat on mobile – purpose-built for public market research
Numbers are everywhere. But numbers alone don't tell the full story. That's why we launched the AI chat on our free mobile app, purpose-built for public market research.
This launch marks a shift in how investors, analysts, IR professionals, and anyone interested in public companies access and interact with IR material. It's your direct line to every data point in all first-party information from public companies: transcripts, filings, and slide decks. Available anytime, anywhere – straight from your pocket.
Our AI draws exclusively from verified investor relations material. This ensures sharper and more reliable answers than all-purpose LLMs drawing from mixed sources. Every result is directly linked to the source document – allowing you to find what you need faster, trust every finding, and act with conviction.
Why we built it
We've all wasted hours digging through PDFs, filings, and transcripts just to find a single quote or data point. The idea behind this launch was simple: what if you could just ask a question and get the answer instantly, solely from IR material and free from third-party noise?
The world is full of opinions, rumors, and media speculation. Our goal was to make it easier to cut through all that. At the same time, we're increasing the reach on behalf of IR departments, allowing them to tell their stories to more stakeholders.
Purpose-built for public market research
We didn't want to build another generic chatbot – we wanted to solve a real problem for the finance industry: the countless hours professionals spend manually digging through PDFs and documents, searching for data that matters. So we focused on three things:
Speed – because time spent searching is time lost thinking
Trust – because bad data leads to bad decisions
Focus – because every second spent on noise is a waste of time
Now, instead of manually skimming transcripts and slide decks, you can simply ask:
"Are Spotify's customers behaving differently now compared to previous years?"
"If Netflix meets its revenue and margin guidance for 2025, what would the EV/EBIT multiple be on that EBIT?"
"List every instance where HelloFresh has provided financial guidance since its IPO, and whether it met or missed it."
"Provide the most debated talking points from ASML's last two earnings calls."
The Quartr mobile app also syncs with Quartr Pro for desktop, so your sessions and insights stay with you across devices. Whether you're at your desk or on the move, your work goes with you.
What this means
Our mission at Quartr has always been to enable meaningful interactions between investors and companies, with the long-term vision to make every company narrative available to the right person. This launch is a major step in that direction.
If you're an investor, analyst, IR professional, or just someone who loves understanding businesses – this is for you. The most crucial insights often come from connecting nuanced signals, such as a specific quote in a transcript or a shift in management tone. It used to take hours. Now it takes seconds.
Ask anything – across earnings call transcripts, filings, and slide presentations.
Verify everything – every datapoint is always fully traceable.
Visualize trends – build models, charts, and tables.
Every data point in all investor relations material from public companies, just one question away. What's yours?
