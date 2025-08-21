Launching today
PulseSync—Your smart health partner! Log water, sleep, weight & steps with ease. Enjoy goal tracking, insights, offline support & secure sync—all wrapped in a stunning dark/light design.
PulseSync—Your complete health companion! ✅ Track water, sleep, weight, steps & reminders ✅ Beautiful premium design with dark/light themes ✅ Smart dashboard with health insights ✅ Secure cloud sync across devices ✅ Full data management - add, edit, delete entries ✅ Goal tracking with progress analytics ✅ Offline support for uninterrupted tracking Start your health journey today! 💪
Cruise Chen

Finally, one app that puts all my health data in one spot—no more switching between like 5 apps, lol. That dashboard looks super slick too, tbh. Nice work!

Yashraj Jain
Maker

@cruise_chen  Thanks, I am working on building a version two, which be more be having analytics dashboards, power reminders, and more other features.

Jason

Congratulations on the launch! 🎉

I really appreciate the goal tracking and offline support—makes staying on top of your wellness so much easier. Loving the dark/light design too, feels super polished!

Yashraj Jain
Maker

@jason123  Thank you for the support! 🙌

Stay tuned—we’ll be sharing more updates soon.

Jason

@yashrajjain726 Great, I’ll definitely keep an eye on it!

