PulseSync—Your smart health partner! Log water, sleep, weight & steps with ease. Enjoy goal tracking, insights, offline support & secure sync—all wrapped in a stunning dark/light design.
Launch tags:Android•Health & Fitness•Analytics
Launch Team
Agnes AI
Finally, one app that puts all my health data in one spot—no more switching between like 5 apps, lol. That dashboard looks super slick too, tbh. Nice work!
@cruise_chen Thanks, I am working on building a version two, which be more be having analytics dashboards, power reminders, and more other features.
Congratulations on the launch! 🎉
I really appreciate the goal tracking and offline support—makes staying on top of your wellness so much easier. Loving the dark/light design too, feels super polished!
@jason123 Thank you for the support! 🙌
Stay tuned—we’ll be sharing more updates soon.
@yashrajjain726 Great, I’ll definitely keep an eye on it!