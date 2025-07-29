Launching today
Open-source visual editor for React

The drag-and-drop visual editor you can embed in any React application. It's MIT licensed, fully customizable, uses your own components, and saves your data wherever you want. No fees, no limits, no vendor lock-in.
Chris Villa
Maker
📌
Hey hunters! I’m excited to finally share Puck on Product Hunt 🚀 Puck is an open-source drag-and-drop visual editor for React. It lets you create a page builder for your React components and embed it directly in your app. It’s MIT-licensed, so you can use it for everything from internal tools (like marketing pages) to full-blown commercial no-code products. I built Puck after years of freelancing, as my clients needed page builders after most CMSs went headless. Existing solutions either had clunky UX or came with heavy vendor lock-in. Puck strips everything back: 🔨 Just a React component, unopinionated about your stack 💽 Outputs clean JSON you can store anywhere 🎶 UX you can fine-tune to your use case 📑 Flexible enough for web pages, emails, PDFs — basically anything visual Huge thanks to the Puck community for your support and contributions ❤️ Can’t wait to share what’s next!
Alex Patterson

I absolutely love Puck. It has let me be able to create websites similar to builder.io, where you can visually build a website and then just retrieve the json to build out a react application.

Chris Villa
Maker

@alex_patterson Puck loves you too! Thanks for the vote of confidence 🙏

