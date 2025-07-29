Launching today
Puck
Open-source visual editor for React
The drag-and-drop visual editor you can embed in any React application. It's MIT licensed, fully customizable, uses your own components, and saves your data wherever you want. No fees, no limits, no vendor lock-in.
Launch tags:Open Source•Website Builder•GitHub
OG IMPACT
Appwrite
I absolutely love Puck. It has let me be able to create websites similar to builder.io, where you can visually build a website and then just retrieve the json to build out a react application.
@alex_patterson Puck loves you too! Thanks for the vote of confidence 🙏