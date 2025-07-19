42 followers
Have a short discussion with an AI model, after which you get a personalised resume and website. This is how you start grabbing attention of HR
What do you think? …
notclass
Our goal at projectOS is simple: create a world where the only hiring question that matters is "what can you actually do?" Because talented people shouldn't have to settle for jobs they're overqualified for just because they couldn't perform well on an interview.
The future belongs to people who define themselves through action. We're here to help them prove it.
notclass
Our goal at projectOS is simple: create a world where the only hiring question that matters is "what can you actually do?" Because talented people shouldn't have to settle for jobs they're overqualified for just because they couldn't perform well on an interview.
The future belongs to people who define themselves through action. We're here to help them prove it.