Launching today
prjct/cli
Local CLI layer that turns chat into shippable tasks
13 followers
Local CLI layer that turns chat into shippable tasks
13 followers
prjct/cli is the execution layer for Claude Code, Codex & Warp. Turn ideas into AI-ready roadmaps, feed perfect context to your agents, and ship features straight from your terminal. No PM overhead—just you, your AI, and pure shipping.
Free
Launch tags:Open Source•Developer Tools•Artificial Intelligence
Launch Team / Built With
.Tech Domains — PH makers, get a .tech domain for your startup on the house.
PH makers, get a .tech domain for your startup on the house.
Promoted
prjct/cli
Congrats on the launch! prjct/cli looks powerful—turning ideas into AI-ready roadmaps and shipping straight from the terminal is such a smart approach.