Launching today
prjct/cli

prjct/cli

Local CLI layer that turns chat into shippable tasks

13 followers

Visit website
prjct/cli is the execution layer for Claude Code, Codex & Warp. Turn ideas into AI-ready roadmaps, feed perfect context to your agents, and ship features straight from your terminal. No PM overhead—just you, your AI, and pure shipping.
prjct/cli gallery image
prjct/cli gallery image
prjct/cli gallery image
Free
Launch tags:
Open SourceDeveloper ToolsArtificial Intelligence
Launch Team / Built With

What do you think? …

JJ
Maker
📌
Hey folks, I’m JJ I hacked on prjct/cli because I was tired of project management feeling like work instead of shipping. I just wanted a way to tell my terminal what I’m building, stay focused, and celebrate when it ships. No sprints. No tickets. Just shipping. Would love to hear how you keep momentum on your projects—does project management get in your way too? — JJ
Hemantha Vijay

Congrats on the launch! prjct/cli looks powerful—turning ideas into AI-ready roadmaps and shipping straight from the terminal is such a smart approach.

.Tech Domains
.Tech Domains
PH makers, get a .tech domain for your startup on the house.
Promoted