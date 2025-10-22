Launching today
Pokee AI
Vibe Your Agentic Workflows
18 followers
Vibe Your Agentic Workflows
18 followers
World's first vibe agentic workflow builder with an API that is as easy to use as ChatGPT. All Auth Handled. Agentic workflows now only require a single text prompt. No more manual node wiring. Reproducible. Reliable. Guaranteed.
Free Options
Launch tags:API•Developer Tools•Artificial Intelligence
Launch Team
Rumi.io — Earn while streaming shows & movies. Contribute compute.
Earn while streaming shows & movies. Contribute compute.
Promoted
Pokee AI
Hi everyone 👋 I’m Bill Zhu, Founder of Pokee AI — thanks so much to the team at Product Hunt and to everyone stopping by.
Why we built Pokee AI
We believe that the future of work isn’t just about using siloed tools — it’s about crafting agentic workflows where teams and individuals are empowered to define what matters, and AI helps them get it done.
With traditional stacks, too many hand-offs, context‐loss, switching between tools, and complex drag-and-drops slow you down. We wanted to flip that: a foundation model + ecosystem built natively for actionable workflows, not just building blocks.
We are a team of engineers, researchers, and product people coming from Meta, Google, Amazon, Tiktok, Luma AI, building foundation models and products to transform how people can automate their daily work completely.
What Pokee AI brings to your workflow
Our core foundation models (trained on diverse workflows, tool usage data, domain knowledge, and ramped for composability) serve as a cognitive backbone: you tell Pokee what you’re aiming for (“launch the campaign”, “prototype the feature”, “onboard the client”), and the system helps you map the task, adapt work-flows, coordinate agents & tools.
On top of that we’ve built an AI-native tool ecosystem: modular, interoperable tools (agents, connectors, triggers) so your workflow isn’t shoe-horned in — it grows with you.
The result: a “vibe” of strategic flow instead of brute force — you stay aligned to the why, you harness the how, and you move faster together.
Who this is for
Founders, product teams, creators who want reliable and reproducible agents in their workflows.
Enterprises looking to shift from “tool overload” and "complex process coordination" to “workflow intelligence”.
Anyone ready to elevate from “doing tasks” → “driving outcomes”.
✨ We’d love to hear from you: what workflow challenges are you facing right now? Where are you spending most of your time switching, coordinating, or losing steam?
Drop a note below—I’m excited to jump into the conversation and learn from your experiences.
Thank you for checking out Pokee AI — can’t wait to hear what you think!
Jobright AI
Pokee AI
Super excited for this! Been so much fun to build and incredibly hyped for the future!