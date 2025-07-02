Pointer
Pointer enhances Chrome's built-in element inspector with a persistent, intuitive DOM navigation tool that stays active while you work.
Hi Product Hunt,
I'm Mr Violets, maker of Screen Ruler (30K+ users). I'm happy to introduce my latest project; Pointer.
Pointer solves a bunch of common frustrations that web developers face with Chrome's inspect tool:
You don't need to keep re-activating it - stays on until you turn it off.
Navigate the DOM with just arrow keys without focusing the DevTools elements panel.
Cut, copy, paste, duplicate and delete elements visually on the page with standard keyboard shortcuts.
Built-in ruler appears instantly with Alt key for measuring distances between elements.
Event count while hovering elements.
Pass-through mode to interact with the page.
Intuitive hover-to-inspect, click-to-select interaction.
Everything stays in sync with DevTools - select an element with Pointer and it's instantly highlighted in the Elements panel, and vice versa.
Pointer Pro brings even more cool functionality to your cursor:
Inline Attribute Editor - Press "/" to add attributes, classes, and properties to selected elements without switching to the DevTools elements panel.
JavaScript Console - Press ";" to execute JavaScript commands with the selected element as "this" context. Perfect for quick DOM modifications and debugging.
Selector Search - Press "f" to enter find mode and highlight all elements matching a CSS selector in real-time with page CSS selector autocomplete.