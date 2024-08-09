Screen Ruler
Measure the Web
Screen Ruler is the perfect companion for web developers and designers. See sizes, distances, margins and paddings of any element on any web page.
Made to measure. Built for everything else.
Launching today
Screen Ruler is the complete inspection suite for web developers and designers. Measure elements, catch accessibility issues, extract colors and assets, and inspect CSS properties
Since launching Screen Ruler, I've been blown away by the response from the community.
What started as a simple measuring tool has evolved into a complete element inspection suite used by 30,000 developers daily. Your support has made it possible for me to continue building and improving Screen Ruler, and I'm incredibly grateful.
Today, I'm excited to share a complete redesign from the ground up reimagining the entire look, feel, and experience of Screen Ruler. Along with the visual overhaul, I've added two powerful new features:
🔍 Automatic Accessibility Detection – Screen Ruler now instantly identifies accessibility issues in any element and its children, helping you build more inclusive websites.
📱 Responsive Mode – A purpose-built viewport designed specifically for Screen Ruler's precision measurement system.
Plus dozens of refinements based on your feedback.
Product Hunt Exclusive: Get 20% off Pro with code PH20OFF at checkout (limited time).
Thank you for being part of this journey. Your support means everything.