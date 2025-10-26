Launching today
Automatically adds short poems to your photos, for free.

PoemCam turns your photos into short poetic images. Take a picture, and a verse appears that matches the mood — gentle, quiet, or nostalgic. No account, no payment, no ads. Just capture how it feels, not only how it looks.
iOSPhotographyArtificial Intelligence
やりしょ
Maker
Hi Product Hunt 👋 I’m Shoji from Tokyo. I wanted to make a camera that doesn’t just record what’s in front of us, but expresses how each moment feels. PoemCam automatically creates short poetic lines that match your photo’s mood. It’s completely free, simple, and calm to use. Would love to hear your impressions and see your poetic captures 🌿
