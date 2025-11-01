Launching today
Pickle

Pickle

Screenshot, redact, and share — instantly and privately.

Download Pickle, the smart screenshot manager for macOS. Automatically organize, redact sensitive info, and share screenshots instantly. Privacy-first, built for Mac. Free download.
MacProductivityMenu Bar Apps
I built Pickle — a native, privacy-first screenshot manager for macOS. It automatically detects new screenshots, helps you redact sensitive info, and share a clean, private link — all in one click. Built entirely in Swift, Pickle lives quietly in your menu bar. No clutter, no cloud scanning, just you and your screenshots. I made it because I was tired of juggling messy screenshots during feedback sessions and testing. Try it here 👉 https://pickleformac.app￼ (Free, no sign-up, privacy-first) Would love your feedback.
