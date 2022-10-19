Perfect is an AI-powered platform that provides a smart, revolutionary, effortless way to recruit incredible talents.
Perfect is an AI-powered platform that provides a smart, revolutionary, effortless way to recruit incredible talents.
Launched on September 17th, 2024
Launched on October 19th, 2022
It has been an incredible time-saver with high-quality candidates. The outreach feature is particularly impressive, boosting my response rate by at least five times compared to before. Plus, they offer a free trial, so you can experience the benefits firsthand!
Tired of LinkedIn, must be something more modern......
_
Perfect
minimalist phone: creating folders
Where is those people's data available from? LinkedIn?
Perfect
Hey @busmark_w_nika ! Perfect sources its data from a variety of public and third-party providers, including LinkedIn, GitHub, Crunchbase, Glassdoor, Yahoo Finance, and others. All data is legally obtained, with required consents, and fully compliant with privacy regulations like GDPR and CCPA.
This platform makes finding top talent effortless and efficient, cutting through the noise to deliver smart hiring solutions.