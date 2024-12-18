One workspace to share, sign & track docs. Replaces DocSend, DocuSign & Dropbox. Peony lets you query docs with AI, share securely with analytics, get e-signatures, and manage access with channels. Built for fundraising, sales, legal, HR, and finance.
Let me convince you to switch in 10 seconds
Peony is the best looking data room money can buy on the planet - everything else looks dull and grey
Peony is the only data room that offers enterprise grade security at a startup price - everything else is 10x more expensive
Peony is loved by real founders who used it to close deals, raise from YC and sell their companies - come join the gang!
"Every now and then, you come across a product that has a massive positive impact on your business. Peony is one such product. " - Panos Moutafis, Founder & CEO at Zenus
The full story
One day I looked at DocSend’s $300/month bill - for literally just sending a few PDFs - and thought: this is insane. Founders barely have cash, and the few options on the market are either boring, overpriced, or both.
So I decided to take up the sledgehammer and throw it at the big brother. Why should data rooms be gray, corporate, and soul-sucking? Why can’t they be beautiful, customizable, even sexy?
What we are launching today is months' of hard work after that moment of realization: the hottest data room on the planet loved by real founders. Cover images, welcome messages, multiple logos - little touches that turn a dull transaction into something you’re proud to share.
It hasn’t been easy. There were nights I felt so down and nearly quit because we weren't getting any traction. The only reason I kept going were the founders DM’ing me on WhatsApp saying: we love this. And it seems universe has a way of rewarding those who persist. Soon after someone closed an entire company sale using Peony, at a fraction of the cost of the incumbents. That’s when it hit me: this is more than software, it’s leveling the playing field.
If Peony were a brand, it’d be Apple polish with hip-hop energy: sleek enough to trust with millions, bold enough to actually enjoy.
My secret hope is today’s headline becomes: “Peony is the end of history for data rooms”
Excited to hear what you think! This is just the beginning. 🚀
