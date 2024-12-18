This is the 2nd launch from Peony. View more

Peony Dataroom Launching today The DocSend alternative founders love Visit

Stop using DocSend 👉 try peony.ink — loved by real founders who used it to get into from YC, win over investors, and even sell their companies! It’s beautifully designed, keeps your data room secure, and lets you track exactly who’s viewing your files.

Free Options Launch tags: Sales • Analytics • Fundraising