Partnero is praised for its ease of use, robust features, and ability to streamline affiliate and partnership management. Users appreciate its intuitive interface, customization options, and efficient tracking capabilities. The makers of Ycode highlight its simplicity and effectiveness in launching affiliate programs. However, some users report dissatisfaction with customer support and technical issues. Overall, Partnero is recommended for SaaS and e-commerce businesses seeking to enhance their affiliate and referral programs, though improvements in support responsiveness are needed.
Partnero
Hi Product Hunt!
Affiliate and referral programs are among the most effective ways to drive scalable, sustainable growth—especially for SaaS and e-commerce companies. But building and managing them has traditionally been time-consuming and manual.
We built Partnero AI to change that. It’s the first AI-powered platform designed to help you launch, manage, and scale affiliate and referral programs with almost zero overhead.
Here’s what’s new:
💡 AI Program Builder – Simply tell us what kind of program you need, and Partnero AI will suggest the optimal setup, including commission structure, tiers, duration, and more, and create the program for you.
🔎 Partner Discovery – We’ll analyze your niche, audience, and even your competitors to help you find the best-fit affiliates, creators, and B2B partners for your brand.
Everything from tracking to payouts is built-in, automated, and customizable.
🎁 To celebrate the launch, we’re offering 1 month free for Product Hunt users — just use code AI30 when purchasing any plan.
Let us know what you’d like to automate next 👇