Migrating our 3 partner programs over to Partnero was incredibly easy with the help of the Partnero team. Having them all in one place, with the ability to customise the design and experience for each partner in each separate program, has been a total game-changer - and our partners love it! The portal is clean and simple to navigate, and from a Partnership Manager’s perspective it couldn’t be easier to move between and manage separate programs. The dashboard even features a useful overview of all your programs in one place, so you can check in on performance and revenue patterns at a glance. Switching to Partnero has really helped us to streamline our processes, we would highly recommend to anyone looking to do the same!

